York Knights make key retention call as ‘experienced operator’ pens new deal

York Knights have tied down experienced prop forward Mitch Clark to a full-time contract ahead of their inaugural Super League season.

The former Junior Kiwi becomes the latest man from the Knights’ 2025 Championship squad to commit to a new deal, joining Will Dagger, Jordan Thompson, Ben Jones-Bishop, Paul McShane, Taylor Pemberton, Scott Galeano, Toa Mata’afa and Kieran Hudson in the process.

Clark arrived at the LNER Community Stadium part-way through the 2025 season from fellow Championship side Sheffield Eagles, and made 15 appearances for the club. He also made one appearance for York in 2017, while on dual-registration.

‘I’m looking forward to getting to work, giving it my all, and building on what we achieved last season’

The 32-year-old forward is no stranger to Super League, which could prove crucial for the Knights ahead of their maiden campaign in the top flight. To date, he has notched 40 appearances in the top flight, across spells with Castleford Tigers and Wigan Warriors.

Around that, he also has heaps of Championship experience too, with 153 appearances to his name during stints at Doncaster, Bradford Bulls, Hull KR, Featherstone Rovers, Halifax Panthers, Leigh, Newcastle Thunder and the aforementioned Eagles.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Commenting on his new deal with the club, Clark said: “I’m super excited for the challenge ahead.

“I’ve loved my first year at the club. It’s a great group of lads and staff and with a full pre-season under my belt working with Mash (Mark Applegarth) and the coaching team, I’m looking forward to getting to work, giving it my all, and building on what we achieved last season.”

Knights head coach, Mark Applegarth, added: “We knew what we were getting with Mitch, an experienced operator. But more importantly for me, he’s an absolutely champion guy.

“He brings a lot of calmness to the group, speaks a lot of sense when he speaks and more importantly he demands a high standard from himself and the people around him and he’s not scared about being honest about that.”

TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL

ChatGPT predicts 2026 Super League Dream Team with WILD selections

Wigan Warriors reveal 2026 squad numbers with academy star handed key role

Super League-linked NRL duo make decision on futures with new destinations revealed

Rugby league’s 6 best moments of 2025 including Hull KR’s treble and Kevin Sinfield’s heroics