York Knights launch major move for NRL star Cameron McInnes

York Knights have launched a serious bid to bring NRL stalwart Cameron McInnes to the club in 2027, Love Rugby League can reveal.

McInnes is off-contract at Cronulla Sharks at the end of this season and had been in talks with Perth Bears about joining their inaugural squad for the 2027 campaign.

However, he has very real interest in Super League about a rival contract offer – and York are aiming to make the former New South Wales forward a figurehead of their squad next season.

With increased central funding heading their way, York are on the hunt for marquee signings that would make them stand out to fellow new signings, and McInnes is at the top of their list of targets.

They are hopeful they can persuade the forward, who can play hooker or 13, to sign on the dotted line and spearhead their push up the table in the coming years.

It has been stressed to Love Rugby League that McInnes has NRL interest from elsewhere, as well as from Perth. Melbourne Storm are one club who have been cited as having shown an interest in the forward, while PNG Chiefs are also monitoring the situation – though clearly, any deal there would not happen until 2028.

York are mindful that there are other clubs who can offer significantly more money, particularly those in the NRL. But they are hopeful they can make a compelling pitch to McInnes and convince him to lead their project over the coming seasons, in a similar way that Damien Cook’s signing has been viewed by Castleford Tigers.

McInnes has enjoyed a long and storied career in the NRL since making his debut over a decade ago for South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The forward moved to the Dragons in 2017 and made almost 100 appearances for the club across four seasons, before a switch to Cronulla in 2021.

There, he has become the club’s co-captain and racked up another 99 appearances in the NRL at the time of writing. His form in 2024 with the Sharks earned him a call-up to the New South Wales squad, when he made his one and only appearance in State of Origin for the Blues.

His future remains uncertain beyond this season – but York are hopeful they can persuade McInnes that his next move should be in England.

Hull FC have been credited with interest in the forward too – but it is understood he is not on their radar.