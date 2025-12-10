York Knights look set to land the signature of Sydney Roosters forward Xavier Va’a for the 2026 season, Love Rugby League has learned.

Va’a was in talks with Wakefield Trinity about a switch to Super League after being granted a release from the Roosters, but talks are understood to have broken down. Trinity have now turned their attention elsewhere and are looking at an outside back to finish their 2026 squad with their tenth and final quota spot.

However, Va’a is still heading to England. That is because York have entered the race to sign the forward at the last minute and are increasingly confident they can get a deal done for the 22-year-old forward.

A player with great potential in Australia, Va’a’s time with the Roosters has not worked out despite spending several years in their development system.

He has made just a solitary appearance in the NRL, which came earlier this year as he marked his first grade debut with a try against Cronulla Sharks.

Va’a has been a regular in the Roosters’ New South Wales Cup side in recent years. At the age of 22, he would not be bound by any quota rules in terms of securing a visa, meaning he can make an immediate switch to Super League for 2026.

He would be the latest big name signing at York for 2026 following on from the likes of Paul Vaughan, who has made the switch from Warrington Wolves, and St Helens outside back Jon Bennison. Jordan Lipp is among their recruits from Down Under.

And that list will now be added to by Va’a, who looks set to commit to the Knights for their historic first campaign as a Super League club next year.

They begin the season with a blockbuster game against reigning Super League champions Hull KR in February at home.