York Knights have agreed a deal to sign recently-released St Helens half-back Will Roberts to further boost their ranks for their debut Super League season.

The 20-year-old was released by the Saints at the end of last season and had been linked with a number of clubs, including Championship heavyweights Widnes Vikings.

He joined the club at the age of 14 and spent time with the likes of the Vikings and Swinton Lions before being let go after the end of 2025.

However, Roberts will now continue his career in Super League after agreeing to become the latest player to link up with Mark Applegarth’s side as they ready themselves to make their debut in the top flight in 2026.

“He comes very highly rated from St Helens, Applegarth said. “They’re blessed with an abundance of talent in the half backs and I’ve watched Will for a couple of years now.

“I really like what he’s about. I think he’s going to be a quality half back over the next two to three years.”

Roberts was a star for the Saints’ academy and scholarship sides during his time with the club, but he will now switch to North Yorkshire and become the newest signing for the Knights’ new-look squad.

He will compete with the likes of Jordan Lipp, Toa Mata’afa and Danny Richardson for a spot in the halves at the Knights in 2026, as he looks to make his mark at the highest level with Super League’s newest club.

