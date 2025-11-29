Leeds Rhinos youngster Noah Whittingham is set to become the latest player to join newly-promoted Super League side York Knights.

Whittingham has been released from the Rhinos following the conclusion of the 2025 Super League season. He was a prominent member of the Leeds reserve side that won the Grand Final in that league.

However, the young forward is now relocating to North Yorkshire after confirming on his TikTok account that he would be penning a deal to sign for Mark Applegarth’s Knights going into their first year as a Super League club.

He adds more depth to the Knights’ pack options as they look to make the step up to the top flight and compete, with Whittingham set to be given a chance to prove himself at the highest level.

Speaking on former Leeds star Jack Walker’s TikTok account, Whittingham revealed that he had ‘one year with York’ confirmed at present, hinting that he has agreed a deal solely for the 2026 season as it stands.

York have been busy when it comes to recruitment for 2026. Their headline signing has arguably been Warrington Wolves forward Paul Vaughan, who will spearhead their new-look pack going into the new season.

Former St Helens outside back Jon Bennison has also signed up, along with Australian fullback Jordan Lipp and half-back Danny Richardson. However, York’s recruitment is still understood to be some way from completion yet, with more signings to be announced.

The Knights open the new Super League season in February when they welcome reigning champions Hull KR to the LNER Community Stadium. Whittingham will hope to make a sufficient impression during pre-season to force Applegarth’s hand and make his Super League debut in that game.

But after leaving Leeds, he will continue his career in North Yorkshire with the Knights, it appears.