York Knights are the Championship league leaders for 2025 – after Mark Applegarth’s side picked up a staggering 19th consecutive victory in all competitions.

The Knights have been the best side in the second tier for most of this year, and they will finish the regular season on top of the table after hammering Batley Bulldogs to clinch the League Leader’s Shield ahead of the play-offs.

It is only the second time in their history that they have finished atop of the second division of English rugby league, and further strengthens their Super League credentials after submitting a bid for promotion earlier this week.

The Knights beat Batley 52-12 to take any drama out of the final day, on an afternoon when only a heavy defeat would have handed top spot to Toulouse going into the play-offs. But a hat-trick from Ben Jones-Bishop in the first half meant that was never going to be likely.

And the opening round of the Championship play-offs has been locked in too, with Bradford Bulls and Featherstone Rovers to meet at Odsal Stadium for back-to-back weeks after a dramatic final day.

The Bulls trailed Featherstone 8-2 before late tries from Tom Holmes, Joe Keyes and Kieran Gill ensured a 22-8 victory, and with Halifax Panthers winning at Doncaster elsewhere on Sunday afternoon, it means Kyle Eastmond’s side will face Oldham next weekend, with the winner progressing to week two.

And third-placed Bradford will renew acquaintances with Paul Cooke’s Rovers too, with the losers going out.

Meanwhile, London signed off their season with a 20-10 victory over Widnes Vikings while Sheffield Eagles ended a difficult 2025 with a 24-12 win over Barrow Raiders.

Championship results: Sunday September 14

Bradford Bulls 22-8 Featherstone Rovers

Doncaster 16-24 Halifax Panthers

Sheffield Eagles 24-12 Barrow Raiders

Widnes Vikings 10-20 London Broncos

York Knights 52-12 Batley Bulldogs

Championship play-offs: week one (dates TBC)

Bradford Bulls (3rd) v Featherstone Rovers (6th)

Oldham (4th) v Halifax Panthers (5th)