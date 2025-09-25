York Knights have launched a move to bring Castleford Tigers centre and England international Sam Wood to the club in 2026, Love Rugby League has been told.

Wood’s future at the Tigers appears to be drawing to a close as Castleford embark on a major rebuild ahead of Ryan Carr’s arrival at the club for the start of pre-season training in November.

Wood was appointed captain of Castleford at the start of this season by former head coach Danny McGuire after an outstanding 2024 campaign that saw him capped for England during their mid-season clash in France.

But with a number of big names on the way to the OneBore Stadium in 2026, Wood’s future appears to be in doubt – and that has alerted a number of clubs to his situation.

Serious About Rugby League suggested that Wood was a target for Hull FC next year, but it now appears he is heading for North Yorkshire instead and he could become the latest high-profile acquisition for the Knights.

Mark Applegarth’s side are putting together a strong squad and are hopeful of making the cut for an expanded Super League competition in 2026.

They have already signed the likes of Warrington Wolves star Paul Vaughan and now Wood, who has one year left on his contract at the Tigers, could be their next recruit.

Talks have taken place about a possible deal and Wood is believed to be open to a move to the LNER Community Stadium.

York are in action in the Championship play-off semi-finals this weekend when they take on Halifax Panthers, and are still quietly confident they could force their way into the top 12 of the IMG gradings, which would guarantee automatic promotion to Super League for the first time.

But they have also applied to go through the independent panel process that will select two extra teams – and they are attempting to build a squad that will compete among the elite.

As for Castleford, they have Semi Valemei incoming as one of their frontline centres, while Zac Cini remains under contract – though interest is brewing in the Australian elsewhere. The Tigers are also pursuing other centre options.

