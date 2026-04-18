York Knights head coach Mark Applegarth admits his side’s run of results is a reminder of the harsh reality facing his side after their promotion to Super League, after their latest defeat.

The Knights began the season in the best way possible as they beat reigning champions Hull KR, but since then have won just one of their subsequent seven league games and are stuck on a run of five consecutive league defeats.

‘It’s that quality that shines through and that’s what we’ve got to chase’

This run of losses leaves York sat 12th in the Super League table at the time of writing; however, they could be overtaken by bottom-side Castleford later this weekend should the Tigers beat Wigan Warriors on Sunday.

“Effort and application are a given at this level, but it’s that quality that shines through and that’s what we’ve got to chase,” Applegarth told members of the media following their defeat to Leigh Leopards.

“I don’t think we’re getting beat on how we’re playing as a team, but we’ve got to ice the moments when they present themselves. The judge of that is if we fail one or two times and then ice it on the third or fourth time, then you’ve learned your lesson.

“We’ve got to keep putting ourselves forward and not shy away from those moments.

However, that run does not reflect the level of performance York have put in.

Within those losses, York have come within eight points of third-placed Warrington Wolves, one point off second-place Wigan Warriors and were only 8-6 down at half-time against Leigh before the Leopards pulled away in the second-half.

“I’d have liked a couple more wins on the board,” Applegarth added. “But we’ve been in some close games and when you look at it objectively, there’s a learning window for a few. You either rise or fall, and we’ve got to allow time for.

“We’ve got a lot of players stepping up (to top-flight level) mixed in with a lot of players who have been and done it. There are going to be moments in games that they would have got away with at those lower grades that you won’t at this level.

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“My job as a coach is to provide those learning opportunities, but at the same time make sure standards are driven in and expect a certain level within ourselves.

“There will be some in there (the changing room) that are reeling at certain moments that didn’t go their way,” the York boss continued. “The test of a first-grade player is being able to reset to zero pretty quickly and get on with that next job, and that’s a skill in itself. If you’re winning every week, it’s easy to mask over those things as you feel invincible, but when you’re losing every week, you reverse that feeling and think ‘here we go again’.

“To break that cycle, you have to go even harder and not go into those negative thoughts.”

York return to action next Thursday night against fellow Super League newcomers Toulouse Olympique, in a rematch of last year’s Championship Grand Final.

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