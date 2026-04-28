York Knights are set to be without Josh Griffin for the next four months through a full pectoral rupture which will require surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation process.

Griffin joined newly-promoted York ahead of the 2026 campaign and has been an ever-present for the Knights in Super League so far this season.

A stalwart of the game and the top-flight, the 35-year-old has featured 11 times across all competitions in York colours so far, but is now set for an extended stint on the sidelines with an injury suffered in last week’s victory over Toulouse Olympique.

The news comes with Mark Applegarth’s squad already thin, and is a huge blow ahead of Friday night’s trip to St Helens.

York Knights rocked by mammoth Josh Griffin injury blow ahead of St Helens clash

Oxford-born Griffin was forced off just half-an-hour into last week’s game against Toulouse at the LNER Community Stadium, with it thought initially that he had injured his bicep.

But the prognosis is much worse, as detailed by head coach Applegarth in Tuesday’s pre-match press conference looking ahead to the clash against Saints: “It’s not a bicep, it’s his pec, a ruptured pec.

“He felt something go wrong in his pec and bicep junction, it’s just turned out it’s his pec.

“He’s got a full rupture there and will be having surgery next week. Off the top of my head, I’d say it would be three-to-four months (out), probably more the four than the three.

“I’m gutted for Josh, I know it’s hit him hard because he put a lot of effort in to get back playing how he has.

“Unfortunately, it’s just a part of the game and we’ll make sure we rally around him and get him back fit.

“Hopefully we may get him back before the end of the season.”

Back-rower Griffin, who will turn 36 next month, has 330 career appearances on his CV.

The first of those came for Wakefield Trinity back in 2008, with the veteran since going on to enjoy stints donning the shirts of Huddersfield Giants, Batley Bulldogs, Castleford Tigers, Salford Red Devils and Hull FC as well as York.

Knights boss Applegarth continued: “It’s never nice to see a player, especially a player of Josh’s ability, get a long-term blow, but unfortunately, we know it’s part and parcel of the sport we play.

“The main thing now is that we support Josh through that injury, I know he’ll be doing everything he can to be back fit before the end of the year.”