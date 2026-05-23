York are set to welcome back captain Liam Harris and forward Jordan Thompson when they travel to Bradford Bulls on June 5, Knights head coach Mark Applegarth has confirmed.

The newly-promoted Knights were beaten 36-22 on home soil by Catalans Dragons on Saturday night, with that an eighth defeat in their last nine games across all competitions.

Sat 12th on the Super League ladder, boss Applegarth has been hit with an unavailability crisis in recent weeks, with an abundance of talent sat on the sidelines injured.

As a result of that, he has not been able to name a full initial 21-man squad on numerous occasions, and was again unable to do so ahead of the clash with Catalans: only naming 19.

York Knights duo set for return as coach delivers positive injury update following Catalans Dragons defeat

But there is good news, with the break in the Super League fixture schedule next weekend due to the Challenge Cup final allowing the Knights time to get two of their senior figures back in the mix.

Half-back Harris has been sidelined since tearing his hamstring in a Challenge Cup tie against Championship side Keighley Cougars back in March. Earlier in the same month, veteran forward Thompson had torn his bicep.

Following the defeat to Catalans, head coach Applegarth told Sky Sports: “There’s a bit of light on the horizon.

“I think Jordan Thompson and Liam Harris should be back for Bradford, or back in contention.

“I don’t think we’ve picked up any fresh injury concerns.

“(But) it’s all irrelevant, whoever we name will go out there and we expect them to do a job.

“Whoever goes out there has still got to nail it.

“The main ingredients are there, but we’ve got to make sure we get the smartness that comes with playing at this level.”

‘We’ll have a pretty tough week, we’re nowhere near where we want to be’

York enjoyed a terrific start to life in Super League following promotion, winning two of their first three games having downed reigning champions Hull KR in Round 1 and then Hull FC away from home in Round 3.

But wins have been much harder to come by since then, with their only other success coming last month at home against a Toulouse Olympique side who were in the Championship alongside them last term.

Once Super League restarts, the Knights face the other team they were promoted alongside in the shape of Bradford at Odsal before back-to-back clashes with heavyweights Hull KR and Wigan Warriors, the two sides in the Challenge Cup final.

Applegarth explained: “We’ll be back in training on Tuesday morning and we’ll have a pretty tough week, (because) we’re nowhere near where we want to be.

“But at the same time, you’ve got to bat smart and make sure people are recovering well.

“We’ll get some solid training in next week and then the week after, we’ll prepare for Bradford.”