York back-rower Jesse Dee failed a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) in their defeat to Castleford Tigers, and may yet be joined on the sidelines by some of his team-mates, Knights head coach Mark Applegarth has confirmed.

Saturday afternoon’s Super League clash against Cas saw the Knights lead 18-12 at the break on home soil at the LNER Community Stadium.

But a fightback from the visitors saw them pocket the two competition points on offer, scoring 12 unanswered second half points to claim a 24-18 victory.

The defeat is a sixth in seven league games for York, and has come at the cost of at least one player being added to their list of absentees for next weekend’s home clash against Catalans Dragons.

York suffer fresh injury blow in Castleford defeat as Jesse Dee sidelined

A bruising affair against Cas saw Applegarth’s squad stretched as the 80 minutes wore on, with King Vuniyayawa and Will Roberts having both been drafted in from partner club Newcastle Thunder.

Post-match, head coach Applegarth provided an injury round-up, with details unknown on a number of his squad at the time of his press conference.

He detailed: “I think we had four HIAs today.

“Jesse (Dee) will be no good for next week, he failed his assessment.

“I’m not sure yet on Justin (Sangare), I’ll find out when I go back down (to the changing rooms).”

Front-rower Vuniyayawa, off-season recruit Sam Wood and winger Scott Galeano had all scored first half tries converted by Cody Hunter to earn York a half-time lead.

The newly-promoted side remained in front until just before the hour-mark, when Brock Greacen got over the try-line to nudge visitors Cas ahead.

On the injuries, Applegarth continued: “Vaughany (Paul Vaughan) passed his head test, but we just needed to be smart with him. It’s one thing passing it, but it’s another making sure a player’s alright to go back on.

“Dave Nofoaluma was down at the end, and that’s either his toe or his head. I’ve come straight into this (press conference), but I think it’s four head injuries!

“It is what it is, we’ll re-assess on Monday morning. Whoever goes out there will give it everything they’ve got.”