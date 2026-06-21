York are set to welcome Paul McShane back for next weekend’s clash against his former club Castleford, with two other elder statesmen also nearing returns.

McShane – who played over 220 games for Cas before joining York ahead of their double-winning campaign at Championship level in 2025 – has missed the Knights’ last three games.

The former Super League Man of Steel injured his calf in training at the start of June, and has been sidelined ever since.

But with a big Round 16 clash coming at The Jungle against Cas on Friday night, there’s good news where the hooker is concerned.

York handed major Paul McShane injury boost for Castleford clash as update on veteran trio delivered

Elsewhere, winger Ben Jones-Bishop has been absent since late March having broken his foot, while back-rower Jesse Dee hasn’t played since mid-May after suffering concussions in back-to-back appearances.

After York‘s 72-20 home defeat to Wigan Warriors on Saturday afternoon, head coach Mark Applegarth detailed: “I think we’ve got Paul McShane who should be back next week.

“Bish (Ben Jones-Bishop), I think the week after Magic, he should be about.

“Jesse Dee is training fully, but he’s on a forced stand down with the head protocols.

“He got two concussions in two weeks, so it’s a mandatory eight-week sit down (and he’s five weeks into that).”

After a promising start to life in Super League, injuries have taken their toll on the Knights’ squad, and their lack of depth has been exposed.

That has never been more evident than Saturday afternoon’s heavy home defeat to Wigan, in which 72 points were conceded unanswered before the Warriors put the cue on the rack in the final ten minutes and the hosts grabbed four tries.

It’s now 11 defeats in the last 12 Super League games, and in dire need of both quality and experience in abundance, boss Applegarth added: “Getting those lads back will certainly help with the leadership, it’s not just about their playing ability.

“But at the same time, we’ve all been on the end of scoreline like that throughout our careers, and there’s only one way you get that experience.

“That’s how you develop leadership. As you get that experience, you try to pass on a bit of wisdom into the next bunch and keep level heads through tough waters.”