York Knights coach Mark Applegarth insists the club will announce any news on a takeover when there is something to report – amidst news owner Clint Goodchild has left.

Goodchild is no longer a director of the Knights’ parent company on Companies House – but that does not guarantee to mean anything significant about a takeover.

Love Rugby League revealed earlier this month that the Knights’ players and staff were told that a takeover led by a local York businessman and Knights supporter is imminent.

Applegarth addresses York takeover talk

It is understood there is still a transfer of shares that requires signing off before any takeover can be done, but Goodchild has stepped back from having significant day-to-day control of York, it seems.

But Applegarth has insisted that is none of his concern as things stand.

Speaking after their 24-22 loss to Huddersfield Giants on Saturday afternoon, Applegarth said: “I think that’s not for me to answer. If there’s anything to announce there’l be an announcement. My job is to coach the players, and if there’s an announcement to be made I’m sure that will come soon.”

Applegarth admitted Huddersfield were ‘more desperate’ in key moments after his side slipped to what must be considered a surprise defeat.

But it seems they will have new owners sooner, rather than later – with any talk over financial worries set to be extinguished once and for all.

Lenihan expresses relief after maiden win

While it was a frustrating afternoon for York, the reaction was very different among the Giants camp after they picked up a first win in 13 games – and a first for new head coach Jim Lenihan.

His side withstood a late rally from York to hold on for a narrow two-point victory, and Lenihan admitted it was a deserved result as his side continue to learn under his leadership.

“We’ve been working really hard on the effort in our game,” Lenihan said. “It’s more about the invisible parts of football and we’re learning that, we’re putting those patches together and we’re looking forward to competing as much as we can and getting better as a football team.”

Huddersfield now face second-bottom Hull FC in a mouthwatering game next weekend. If they win that, the gap between the two teams at the bottom of the table will be just a solitary win.

“Every game is a big game,” he said.

“Like I said, we try to win every week. We don’t want to be at the bottom but it’s our performances that’s the most important thing right now and learning how we can be a better football team. We’re getting flashes of that but it was a good game to give us a bit of relief and it puts us in a good position to keep us competing.”