York chairman Clint Goodchild has leapt to the defence of Valkyrie captain Sinead Peach following her X-rated outburst towards a referee which has gone viral.

Reigning Women’s Super League champions Valkyrie were beaten 18-8 away against St Helens on Saturday afternoon having given up an 8-0 advantage.

In the 79th minute, skipper Peach allowed her frustrations to boil over when a decision went against her side, and shouted the question, ‘which one are you sha**ing?!’ towards referee Oliver Salmon.

The official immediately called time off and showed the former Woman of Steel a red card, and with the incident having taken place during a game which was broadcast live by The Sportsman, the clip of it has gone viral.

Absolute classic from the women’s super league #rugbyleague #only inRL

Sound on….. pic.twitter.com/bacahCQUtQ — Only In Rugby League Podcast (@onlyinRL) August 30, 2025

York chairman defends Sinead Peach following viral X-rated outburst as defence offered

Peach is yet to receive her punishment from the Match Review Panel for the incident, but her punishment is expected to be a considerable one.

Such has become the virality of the matter, York issued a club statement on Monday afternoon with words from chairman – and owner – Goodchild, who offered a passionate defence of the Valkyrie icon.

In the press release, Goodchild states: “On behalf of York RLFC, I wish to address the matter concerning Sinead Peach.

“Sinead expressed genuine remorse immediately for the comment and understands the serious nature of the situation. We will continue to support Sinead while she and the team prepare for the approaching play-offs.