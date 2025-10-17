The two clubs promoted to Super League in order to expand the competition to 14 teams WILL receive central distribution as part of their agreement to join the competition.

York Knights and Toulouse were given the green light by an independent panel on Friday morning to join Bradford Bulls in the top flight in 2026.

The Championship’s top two won out over strong interest from Widnes Vikings, Oldham and London Broncos to make the Final Cut, with the Bulls finishing inside the top 12 in the IMG gradings.

Bradford’s final position of 10th meant they automatically get the full central distribution of around £1.3million next season.

It was initially feared that the 13th and 14th teams coming into the competition would have to self-fund and go in without any distribution – something that was set to be the case right until the eve of the decision.

However, York and Toulouse were both told at the last minute that their bids were not only successful – but that they would be getting around £650,000 in central distribution.

Knights owner Clint Goodchild admitted that represented a huge boost, and something the club had not budgeted for at all.

He said: “I’m thankful to be getting 50 per cent funding because we budgeted for zero, we have an additional £650,000 now.”

Goodchild admitted it was a huge moment not just for the club, but for York in general to finally have an elite-level sporting team in North Yorkshire for the first time in almost 40 years.

“It’s a great day for the region,” he said. “A team that can represent the region in the highest tier in professional sport, it’s been a long time coming. Last time we were in this position was 1985-86 and hopefully we can kick on from here.

“I don’t know if confidence was the right word. We always bought into the strategy that we were ready and if we did things right then the opportunity would come, whether this year or in the future – but we’re thankful the opportunity is now.”