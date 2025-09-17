The nine clubs to apply for a place in Super League next season have now been confirmed, with many of them coming from the second-tier.

Bradford Bulls, Doncaster, London Broncos, Oldham, Toulouse Olympique, Widnes Vikings and York Knights are the seven Championship clubs who are hoping to be promoted up into the expanded 14-team Super League for next season, while current members Hull FC and Huddersfield Giants have also filed applications.

These clubs all make decent cases to become Super League sides, too, with York, Bradford, Oldham and Toulouse reaching the play-offs while Widnes and Doncaster were also in the mix for the top six too.

London have also undergone a huge shake-up in order to prove their Super League credentials, led by the takeover of Darren Lockyer and Grant Wechsel. Hull FC are also right in contention for a Super League play-off spot with one game to go in the regular season, while Huddersfield Giants are on course to finish in 10th.

But, just how do they all compare to one another? Well, here is our take on exactly that.

9: Doncaster

The Dons are certainly a rising force in the Championship, given they only returned to the second-tier in 2024, but they seem the least likely to earn a place in Super League for 2026. They were ranked 24th in the 2024 IMG gradings, and while they can expect a rise in their total of 7.52 points, they still finished well below the other eight teams to apply for a spot and it would be a hard ask to overtake them this time around. Their application is a sign of ambition at the club, which is a good thing to have moving forward.

8: Widnes

Similarly, former Super League side Widnes will also find it hard to beat out the others in this list to the top flight. Finishing outside of the play-off spots this year could hurt their IMG gradings, and with the ability to field a competitive team for 2026 also being a factor in the decision to promote a team as well, that could come back to hurt them.

7: Oldham

There is no denying the Roughyeds are on the rise in this Mike Ford era, but it’s potentially a bit too early in their journey to see them in Super League. Oldham’s rise from 2023, both on and off the pitch, is a great advert for the rest of the clubs outside of the top flight, with a title-winning campaign in League One and a Championship play-off berth the year after, as well as some serious recruitment that shows their Super League credentials moving forward.

6: Toulouse Olympique

Les Bleus et Blancs are already on the cusp of Super League entry, sitting 13th in the IMG rankings as of last year, and they again have a strong case. The French side have consistently pushed for top spot in the Championship since their relegation in 2022, reaching the 2023 and 2024 Grand Finals too, while off the pitch, they are one of the stronger sides in the division too. One thing that does potentially stand in their way is the current narrative around French clubs in Super League, which could cost them a place.

5: York Knights

The recently crowned League Leaders Shield winners, York are putting together a good case to be in the top flight next season. The rise in the Knights over the past two years shows there is serious ambitions behind the scenes to turn them from a sleeping giant into a proper Super League side, as proved by their 1895 Cup and League Leaders Shield triumphs as well as the signings of Paul Vaughan and Josh Griffin. They are also building some strong foundations away from the pitch, too, which is exactly what you want from a top-flight team.

4: Bradford Bulls

The big debate when Super League’s expansion was confirmed was about whether or not Bradford Bulls would be in the top flight, and they do have a strong case. Their IMG gradings score should rise again this year, which will be a huge boost considering they are already on the toes of some Super League sides right now, and current sentiment does suggest they have a good chance of beating others on this list, especially with two of them already secured in the top flight.

3: London Broncos

The confirmed takeover of the Capital outfit could see them become serious contenders to enter the top flight next season, with the plans now in place to dramatically turn things around at Plough Lane. London is viewed as a really big market for rugby league expansion, but this takeover, coupled with the appointment of Jason Demetriou and the pre-committments of NRL players for next year, regardless of what division they’re in, shows there is now serious ambition to deliver on the potential.

2: Huddersfield Giants

Current Super League side Huddersfield Giants should again retain their spot in Super League, given they will at least sit in the top 14 clubs on the IMG gradings and already have Super League-quality infrastructure. They are in a transition period right across the club, though, with their ambition to move out of the Accu Stadium in the long-term, which will only help secure their spot.

1: Hull FC

It’s an easy shout to put current Super League side Hull FC at the top of this list. While their Grade B status from last year might have sent alarm bells ringing last year, this does just seem like they are just getting everything in order to ensure their status in the top flight, rather than anything else. They should also see their IMG score rise this year, following a good year on the field.