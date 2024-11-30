WWE icon Jake ‘the Snake’ Roberts’ love for Wigan Warriors has come to the fore again on social media over the last few days, and his long-standing connection to the club is a pretty remarkable one.

Back in 1998, Roberts popped up on TV screens donning a blue and white Wigan away shirt during a ‘November to Remember’ pay-per-view event.

#OnThisDayInWWE 25 years ago at November to Remember: Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts, who’s randomly in a @WiganWarriorsRL rugby shirt, is Tommy Dreamer’s mystery partner @THETOMMYDREAMER pic.twitter.com/82DAklKbLS — On This Day in WWE (@OTD_in_WWE) November 1, 2023

The week prior, the Cherry and Whites had won the first-ever Super League Grand Final with a 10-4 success against Leeds Rhinos at Old Trafford.

And at the event, Roberts also reigned supreme – teaming up with Tommy Dreamer to defeat the duo of Justin Credible and Jack Victory.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Super League – A new signing from every club we can’t wait to watch in 2025

WWE legend’s Wigan Warriors links revealed with remarkable club gesture detailed

26 years on from that initial viral moment, the 69-year-old – who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2014 -now holds a managerial role on All Elite Wrestling.

Last month, he acquired control of La Facción Ingobernable – made up of Rush, Dralístico, and The Beast Mortos.

And now, he’s popped up on our screens in more Warriors gear, appearing on an episode of Chris Van Vliet’s podcast earlier this week.

And having had it confirmed by the club, we can reveal that Wigan themselves had the snakeskin-print t-shirt donned by Roberts (as above) custom made for the wrestling icon!

As you might have guessed given his in-ring nickname, Roberts’ signature move involved serpents, often bringing pythons into the ring and placing them on the bodies of his opponents during bouts.

Combining the reigning Super League champions’ famous cherry and white colours and snakeskin in honour of Roberts’, the Warriors sent the t-shirt over to Roberts a few years ago and he’s been seen in it a few times during public appearances.

The latest of which came in the podcast earlier this week, in which Roberts also revealed he had actually been bitten between 15 and 20 times by snakes during his career!

You can catch the podcast HERE.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Wigan Warriors strike up partnership with NFL heavyweights ahead of Las Vegas trip