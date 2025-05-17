The Women’s Super League could consider dramatically changing its rules to try and close the gap to the NRLW: but the potential to split the two seasons across the calendar seems unlikely.

Questions are being asked of how England can realistically put up a strong showing if they were to meet the Jillaroos at next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The WSL and NRLW player under different rule sets at present – with WSL games lasting 80 minutes, and NRLW matches lasting just 70. Australia’s premiere competition also allows ten interchanges per game; in England, it is just eight.

And the competition’s general manager, Tom Brindle, admits that if the NRLW’s rules were implemented for the World Cup in 2026, the WSL would have to consider changes to allow England’s best players time to work to the system.

He said: “If that were to be introduced for the World Cup next year then that’s something we’d obviously have to look at. But the girls like playing 80 minutes and more importantly, they can play 80 minutes. So it’d be a decision we’d have to think about.”

There have also been growing calls to move the WSL to much earlier in the year to allow the two elite competitions to run side by side.

That would potentially enable players from both England and Australia to play in both leagues every year. Some believe that would help the strength of the WSL, allowing the world’s best female players to play for English clubs.

There is also an argument that it would help England’s players to develop in the NRLW – but such a change seems unlikely at present.

Love Rugby League has been told there are a number of reasons, primarily the availability of stadia that could host double-headers alongside men’s fixtures early in the year when conditions are tougher.

With the NRLW’s best also full-time, there would also be an expectation on them to be paid if they came to the WSL. That could be unrealistic, with the Rugby Football League likely to instead prefer to use any financial income to try and continue to develop the competition.

Wigan began the 2025 season with a bang on Friday evening, dismantling reigning champions York Valkyrie to further underline their credentials as one of the game’s elite teams.