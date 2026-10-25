If England’s men defy the odds and make it into the knockouts of the Rugby League World Cup, their semi-final will be played on Sunday, November 8 at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney against Australia.

Australian outfit Channel 7 are the broadcaster screening this year’s World Cup in Australia – and the UK’s streaming service Premier Sports piggyback on their coverage.

Appearing on Channel 7 on Sunday, leading journalist Pete Badel revealed that both the Kangaroos and Jillaroos would be involved on the same semi-final day, with their double-header coming on Sunday, November 8.

Kevin Walters’ Kangaroos beat both New Zealand and Fiji, so are now guaranteed to top Pool A.

They will face the runners-up of Pool B/C in the semi-final, and if England do progress, it will be in that spot.

Accordingly, that means England’s men would meet Australia in the semi-finals of the World Cup in Sydney if they progressed, which would still take a huge points swing.

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The Jillaroos are also guaranteed to top Group A in the women’s tournament, having seen off both Samoa and England without conceding a single point.

Their semi-final in Sydney on November 8 will see them take on the runners-up in Group B, which will be one of Papua New Guinea, Fiji and New Zealand.

Notably, England’s women are in Group A. They must beat Samoa this weekend to qualify, and if they do, their semi-final will be played on Saturday, November 7 in Newcastle at the McDonald Jones Stadium.

If they qualify, it will be as runners-up, so Stuart Barrow’s side would face the winners of Group B – again, to be decided between PNG, Fiji and New Zealand.

The women’s and men’s finals are also set to be played out as a double-header on Sunday, November 15 at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Both England’s men and women face a tough task to make the semis, but if they do as runners-up in their respective pools, they now know where they will be headed.

2026 World Cup semi-finals

All kick-off times stated correspond to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

Saturday, November 7 – McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Women’s: Winners of Group B v Runners-up in Group A – 6.55am KO

Men’s: Winners of Pool B/C v Runners-up in Pool A – 9.05am KO

Sunday, November 8 – Allianz Stadium, Sydney