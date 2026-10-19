The opening weekend of the 2026 Rugby League World Cup provided pulsating action and a couple of thrillers alongside some blowout scorelines: but how did the attendances fare?

This year’s international showpiece tournament is taking place Down Under across Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea.

Here’s a run through every attendance from the men’s competition over the weekend just gone, with some of those having formed part of double-headers alongside women’s games, which we’ll reference where appropriate…

Australia 24-22 New Zealand: 41,255

The opening game of the World Cup delivered drama aplenty with the reigning world champions Australia just edging old foes New Zealand in a humdinger of a battle between two of the most fancied nations to lift the trophy this autumn.

Notably, the attendance for the opener was capped at 42,500, but the sold out signs went up in the week leading up to the clash – and a HUGE crowd were in situ at the Allianz Stadium.

An official attendance of 41,255 is the highest attracted for an international Test in Sydney since the decider of the 1974 Ashes Series between Australia and Great Britain.

If that wasn’t enough, it was also Sydney’s biggest attendance for a World Cup game since the final played between Australia and France back in 1968. Records, smashed.

Samoa 78-4 France: 13,174

Parramatta’s CommBank Stadium was the home for the next game, which saw Samoa hammer France.

The clash came as part of a double-header which also saw Samoa’s women being well beaten by the Jillaroos, 40-0 to the reigning world champions in that opening clash of the 2026 Women’s Rugby League World Cup.

This was the second time Samoa’s men had played at the CommBank, following on from the final of last year’s Pacific Cup against New Zealand: which 28,084 watched – more than double the crowd here.

Ben Gardiner’s side are in action at the same venue against Tonga on November 1 in their closing group game: which will no doubt have a higher attendance than this.

Papua New Guinea 42-18 Lebanon: 11,624

A vociferous crowd of over 11,000 watched on at the Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby as PNG won their opener against Lebanon in comfortable fashion courtesy of a dominant second half showing.

Jason Demetriou’s side have enjoyed games on home soil in recent years, with the country’s place in the game growing year-on-year as they prepare for PNG Chiefs’ 2028 NRL entry.

Notably, this opener came as part of a double-header which also saw the PNG Orchids romp to a 58-4 win over France in their opening game of the women’s tournament.

Both the men and women remain on home soil this coming weekend, with the Kumuls taking on Samoa and the Orchids facing Fiji.

England 12-30 Tonga: 18,302

The second-highest attendance of the opening weekend came in Perth, with both England’s men and women in action at HBF Park.

Stuart Barrow’s women’s side thumped Wales 70-6, but it was far from the same story for the men as Brian McDermott’s reign began with a defeat to Tonga which could have significant damage to their semi-final hopes.

Over 18,000 watched on in Perth, with England in action at the same venue again this coming weekend as part of another double-header.

The women’s side go up against the Jillaroos for the first time since their heavy defeat in Las Vegas to the same opponents in February 2025, while the men’s side have a must-win clash against France.

Fiji 40-12 Cook Islands: 10,604

The opening weekend’s action concluded with a double-header at the McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle, where Fiji’s women were edged out by New Zealand in a tight contest, losing 18-12, before the Bati made light work of the Cook Islands.

This was marginally the lowest attendance of the weekend, with both Fiji’s men and women playing at the venue for the first time ever.

Shared by NRL outfit Newcastle Knights and A-League side Newcastle Jets, the McDonald Jones Stadium will host two more matches before the World Cup reaches its conclusion.

It will be home to a semi-final double-header on November 7 – with ties in both the men’s and women’s tournaments to be played out as sides do battle for a place in their respective finals the following weekend.