Officials from Super League are increasingly hopeful the World Club Challenge will go ahead in 2026 despite complications over scheduling, Love Rugby League has been told.

The weekend of February 20 and 21 has been pencilled in as the date for the revival of the event, which took an enforced hiatus this year after Wigan Warriors and Penrith Panthers were both involved in the event in Las Vegas.

Crucially, the newly-crowned Super League, Hull KR, are also set to play in Vegas in 2026 but perhaps more importantly the new NRL premiers, Brisbane Broncos, are not.

That has given those on this side of the world confidence that a game can take place, and Broncos officials have held dialogue with RL Commercial prior to the Super League Grand Final about the prospect of making the trip to England. Michael Maguire is understood to be keen to play the game no matter what.

That would then need to be planned around Rovers’ excursion Stateside. They fly out to Vegas on Sunday February 22 to have a full week in the United States before they take on Leeds Rhinos. That would leave the ideal date for the game as Friday February 20 – though Saturday February 21 is also under consideration.

However, the venue for the game is increasingly intriguing. As reported by All Out Rugby League on Sunday, the home of Hull FC, the MKM Stadium, is a possible option – thought Hull KR are keen to pursue a blockbuster game at Craven Park.

But with the feeling that the arrival of the Broncos could seriously spike interest in the game in the region, there are talks about a game at a bigger venue, which would lead to Hull FC’s home ground. RL Commercial sources have stressed that Hull KR are the ones who are driving the decision and the move at this stage.

But if the game is to be played at the MKM Stadium, it would have to be on Friday February 20: as Hull City are at home on the Saturday of that weekend, meaning that date is ruled out.

There has been no discussion about taking the game out of Hull or about Rovers heading to Australia – with an acceptance from all parties that if a World Club Challenge takes place in 2026, it will be in England due to the fact Rovers are heading to Vegas, and the Broncos are not.

But with Brisbane keen to lock in a date sooner, rather than later, to shape their pre-season plans, it is likely that a decision will be accelerated over the coming weeks: with the game looking set to be on.