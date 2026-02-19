World Club Challenge LIVE: Follow Hull KR v Brisbane Broncos

The 2026 World Club Challenge will be decided on Thursday night as Super League champions Hull KR take on NRL premiers Brisbane Broncos in a mouthwatering clash.

Willie Peters’ side will aim to be crowned champions of the world for the first time – but they face a huge ask against a Broncos side with the likes of Reece Walsh and Payne Haas in their ranks.

Love Rugby League is live from the MKM Stadium, the home of Rovers’ bitter rivals Hull FC to bring you all the action as it unfolds by scrolling down!

