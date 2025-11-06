The World Club Challenge is officially making a comeback in 2026, with Hull KR and Brisbane Broncos set to face each other early next year.

Confirmation of the game, which is being dubbed the ‘Clash of the Champions’, follows months of discussions between the two clubs over resurrecting the dormant event, with this being the first edition since 2024 when Wigan Warriors beat Penrith Panthers at the Brick Community Stadium.

The fixture will also serve as a historic milestone for the two sides, who will face each other for the first time in 40 years.

2026 World Club Challenge details confirmed

It also comes amid numerous reports over possible venues, including Leeds United’s Elland Road Stadium and even a possible trip to Qatar.

But, for the first time ever, the World Club Challenge will be held in Hull, with the city’s MKM Stadium hosting the contest on Thursday, 19 February 2026.

Commenting on the news, Hull KR CEO, Paul Lakin said: “With offers from around the World to host the game, we are delighted to bring the Betfred World Club Challenge home to Hull, allowing supporters, not just from the City but the whole region and beyond, the opportunity to see the world’s two best Rugby League sides go head-to-head.

“With Round One of our title defence in the Super League, and a trip to Las Vegas for the ‘Battle of Yorkshire’ a week after the Betfred World Club Challenge, February is set to be the most exciting month in the club’s illustrious history as we take the Robins to the global stage.

“We’d like to place on record our thanks to the Brisbane Broncos, the NRL, Rugby League Commercial and stadium hosts, Hull City, for their support in making the game happen. We’re determined to put on the biggest Rugby League event the City has ever seen, with world-class entertainment on and off the field at a sold-out MKM Stadium.”

Brisbane Broncos CEO, Dave Donaghy, added: “We’re delighted to bring the Betfred World Club Challenge back next year to kick off the rugby league calendar.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to showcase the Brisbane Broncos on the world stage and test ourselves against the champions of England, Hull KR.

“The players and staff are determined to represent Brisbane and our members in the best possible way – and to bring another trophy home.

“Taking the Club back to England will be special. Hull KR have incredibly passionate fans and we’re looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere and the challenge that will bring.”

It also follows growing Anglo-Australian rugby league relations, in the wake of the Ashes series and ARLC chair Peter V’landys and NRL CEO Andrew Abdo meeting with Super League officials over potential investment into the competition.

