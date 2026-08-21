Castleford Tigers young gun Woody Walker has turned his loan move at Whitehaven into a permanent one, joining the Championship outfit on a two-year deal until the end of the 2028 season.

Versatile forward Walker, still only 20, departs The Jungle without having registered a first-team appearance for Cas: who sit ninth on the Super League ladder having earlier today made official the departure of head coach Ryan Carr.

Able to slot into the front-row or back-row, utility Walker has already played four games in Haven’s colours this season after joining them on a season-long loan last month.

Last weekend saw the youngster score the first try of his senior career as the Marras beat Dewsbury Rams to seal their Championship play-off spot.

And he has now inked a permanent deal at the Ortus Rec.

Castleford Tigers young gun departs permanently in Championship move with Whitehaven

Set to turn 21 in October, Walker has a total of ten professional games under his belt having played six games in League 1 for Newcastle Thunder last term.

His efforts in a Haven shirt so far have helped James Newton’s side to ninth spot on the Championship ladder, with the top ten sides in the second tier to be involved in the play-offs this term.

Before those play-offs come around, Haven conclude their regular season campaign with back-to-back away clashes against fellow Cumbrian sides.

A trip to Barrow Raiders – who will also be involved in the play-offs – is first up this weekend before a visit to Workington Town on August 30.

Town sit towards the bottom end of the Championship ladder and will not be involved in the play-offs.

Haven appear unlikely to rise any higher than their current placing in ninth, but could still be overtaken by tenth-placed Batley Bulldogs, who are one competition point worse off than them ahead of this weekend’s action.

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