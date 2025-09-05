Warrington Wolves’ women’s side have been forced to withdraw from the Women’s Super League with immediate effect after they were unable to field a team.

The Wire were forced to cancel last weekend’s game with Leeds Rhinos after informing the Rugby Football League they could not raise the number of players required to fulfil that fixture.

And now, they have subsequently confirmed to the governing body that they will not be able to play their remaining games against Leigh Leopards this Sunday and Wigan Warriors next weekend. Those games will now result in 48-0 wins for the opposition.

And the Wire have officially pulled out of the WSL to boot, with the planned play-off between the team last in the WSL and the winner of the Northern Women’s Championship has been scrapped, with the winner of that competition simply being promoted automatically.

It marks the end of a difficult spell for Warrington’s women’s side, who now face a hugely uncertain future.

“The RFL have been in discussions with Warrington Wolves regarding their difficulties specific to last Sunday’s scheduled Betfred Women’s Super League fixture against Leeds Rhinos,” the governing body said.