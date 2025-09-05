Women’s Super League suffers big name withdrawal as club pulls out of competition
Warrington Wolves’ women’s side have been forced to withdraw from the Women’s Super League with immediate effect after they were unable to field a team.
The Wire were forced to cancel last weekend’s game with Leeds Rhinos after informing the Rugby Football League they could not raise the number of players required to fulfil that fixture.
And now, they have subsequently confirmed to the governing body that they will not be able to play their remaining games against Leigh Leopards this Sunday and Wigan Warriors next weekend. Those games will now result in 48-0 wins for the opposition.
And the Wire have officially pulled out of the WSL to boot, with the planned play-off between the team last in the WSL and the winner of the Northern Women’s Championship has been scrapped, with the winner of that competition simply being promoted automatically.
It marks the end of a difficult spell for Warrington’s women’s side, who now face a hugely uncertain future.
“The RFL have been in discussions with Warrington Wolves regarding their difficulties specific to last Sunday’s scheduled Betfred Women’s Super League fixture against Leeds Rhinos,” the governing body said.
“The club informed the RFL last Wednesday (27 August) that due to a number of injuries and player availability issues, they were unable to name a full team. Since then, discussions have continued with the club and the RFL about their continued participation in the competition.
“Warrington have now confirmed that they will be unable to fulfil their remaining two fixtures and are therefore removing themselves from the Women’s Super League for the remainder of the season.
“The fixtures against Leigh Leopards (7 September) and Wigan Warriors (14 September) will not be rearranged, given the stage of the season, and will be awarded to Warrington’s opposition with a 48-0 scoreline.
“This decision will also result in the removal of the Super League Promotion Play-Off which was scheduled to take place ahead of the Betfred Women’s Super League Grand Final on Sunday 5 October, between the team finishing bottom of the Super League and the winner of the Northern Women’s Championship.
“Instead, the winner of the Northern Women’s Championship will be promoted into the Betfred Women’s Super League for 2026 providing they can meet the competition minimum standards.”
FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL
👉🏻 Hull KR coach launches 359-word attack on disciplinary process as key change demanded
👉🏻 Huddersfield Giants star tipped for shock Leeds Rhinos 2026 switch
👉🏻 Top lawyer issues ‘very bleak’ warning on Salford future after latest court hearing
👉🏻 Exclusive: Hull FC star Sam Eseh lifts lid on mother’s cancer journey in emotional interview