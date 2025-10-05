The 2025 Women’s Super League Grand Final has set an all-time attendance record for the competition – with Wigan Warriors securing an historic treble in the process on Sunday evening.

Denis Betts’ Warriors completed a clean sweep of silverware in 2025 and underlined their status as the dominance force in the women’s game in Britain after vanquishing St Helens at the Brick Community Stadium.

And that local derby attracted a very impressive crowd figure – the first in excess of 5,000 in the entire history of the WSL.

A total of 5,018 people were in attendance to watch Wigan come out on top and defeat the Saints to clinch the treble, up on the previous record figure that was set in last year’s final between York and St Helens.

That game saw 4,813 watch York win the WSL title, and now more history has been made for the women’s game on Sunday evening.

The Saints led an engrossing final 8-4 at half-time thanks to tries from Dani McGifford and Phoebe Hook, with Anna Davies’ scoring the Warriors’ only try in that first half.

However, they were much the stronger of the two teams after half-time, scoring another three tries to ultimately do enough.

Two from Molly Jones before a second for Davies put the Warriors in control, despite every kick being missed in the match. That meant the Saints needed to overturn an eight-point deficit going into the final ten minutes. They gave it a good go, with Hook scoring her second, but they came up short.

There were some nervy late moments for the Warriors, but they held their nerve to create history both on and off the field.

