The stage is now set for the fiercest rivalry in rugby league to write its next chapter as Queensland and New South Wales prepare to go head-to-head in Game I of the 2025 Ampol Women’s State of Origin series this Thursday at Suncorp Stadium.

Queensland enters this year’s series with momentum on their side after sealing the 2024 series in a thrilling 2-1 win – the first in the expanded three-game format.

The Maroons are out to defend their crown, but there’s no doubt the Blues will have redemption painted on their faces.

Queensland’s power duo to lead

In a leadership shake-up for the Maroons, coach Tahnee Norris announced veteran half Ali Brigginshaw and NRLW superstar Tamika Upton as co-captains – a decision that came directly from the players themselves.

“We consulted the entire team in making this decision,” Norris said.

“Ali and Tamika bring different strengths. They stood up during camp and led with their actions.”

Veteran playmaker Brigginshaw, is no stranger when it comes to leading the pack, and says she is excited this time to share the role.

“It’s always a huge honour to lead the Maroons — a role I never take for granted,” she said.

“To share that responsibility with a natural leader like Tamika is something I know will truly benefit the team.”

Upton, who was the 2023 Dally M Medal winner and player of the match in last year’s decider, has rightfully earned the chance to step into the Origin leadership spotlight for the first time.

“Leading the Maroons carries high expectations, and I’m excited to embrace that challenge head-on,” Upton said.

“Ali and I complement each other really well. We push to make this already great team even stronger.”

Blues bleed in new energy

The Blues have also gone with the theme of change.

New head coach John Strange has handed the captaincy reins to seasoned outside back Isabelle Kelly, who leads a side that includes four débutantes ready to make their mark.

“All 30 players were outstanding in camp,” Strange said.

“It was tough narrowing it down to 20 – but the players picked have absolutely earned their place.”

Debutants Abbi Church, Jayme Fressard, Ellie Johnston and Jocelyn Kelleher are expected to bring some renewed energy in the squad, while star half Jesse Southwell returns to partner Kirra Dibb in a dynamic halves combo.

Kelly, fired up after last year’s heartbreak, isn’t backwards in coming forwards about her motivation.

“It’s such a privilege to lead this group of women,” she said.

“There’s a real hunger in this squad to bring the shield back where it belongs.”

Fireworks expected

This year’s Origin opener lands right in the middle of Brisbane’s Magic Round festivities, adding even more buzz to what’s already shaping up to be a blockbuster.

Maroons fans will be lining up to show their support at Suncorp, but the Blues won’t shy away from piling on their support in enemy territory either.

Both teams are ready to showcase their speed and power this Thursday in an 80 minute display of Origin theatre, drenched in pride and passion.

All three women’s games will be played in May, a fortnight apart, with game two to be played at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium on Thursday 15 May and Game Three in Newcastle at McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday 29 May.

The Maroons currently lead on head-to-head series wins 4-3 since the Women’s series began in 2018, winning the Shield in 2020, 2021, 2023 and 2024, while the Blues won in 2018, 2019 and 2022.

Kickoff is 7:45 PM AEST, with coverage live on Channel Nine and 9Now or for viewers in the UK Sky Sports will be broadcasting the game on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event at 10:45 GMT, with coverage starting from 10:00 on Thursday morning.

Tickets to Suncorp are still available at NRL.com.