St Helens legends Jodie Cunningham and Emily Rudge’s retirement party was spoiled by arch rivals Wigan at Wembley, with a thumping 54-6 win clinching the Women’s Challenge Cup for the Warriors.

Trailblazers in the women’s game, Cunningham and Rudge announced earlier this week that they would hang up their boots together come the end of the season.

The pair’s silverware haul is in double figures, with Saints having lifted the Women’s Challenge Cup in four successive campaigns between 2021 and 2024.

But last season, rivals Wigan came to the fore as they swept the board by claiming every major honour on offer, including the cup.

And 12 months on from winning the competition for the first time, they did so again by repeating their feat against Saints under the arch for the second year on the spin, dominating from start to finish to deny Cunningham and Rudge a dream cup ending.

Wigan spoil legendary St Helens duo’s retirement party as resounding Wembley win clinches cup

2025’s final produced a 42-6 victory for the Cherry and Whites, headed up by Denis Betts.

A year on, it took just six minutes for them to open the scoring, with captain George Wilson grabbing the game’s first try as she raced onto a well-timed ball from playmaker Izzy Rowe to breach Saints’ defensive line.

Reigning Woman of Steel Eva Hunter then went back-to-back with a brace, with both Beri Salihi and Anna Davies also scoring for the Warriors before Luci McColm responded with the last action of the opening 40 minutes with Saints‘ first points.

28-6 the score at half-time, Wigan did not relent and within 30 seconds of the restart, winger Davies had raced in for another, swiftly followed by Grace Banks who benefitted from a scrum play off the training ground.

Back-rower Hunter – whose younger sister Ruby was the Warriors’ unused 18th player – completed her hat-trick on the hour-mark by crashing over for her third try of the afternoon.

And a little over five minutes later, she had her fourth of the day, breaking through Saints’ line again to dot the ball down under the sticks.

Remi Wilton was the last to get in on the act with 12 minutes left on the clock, and the scoreline remained unchanged from there on in: 54-6 the result come the final hooter.

Record breakers

Wigan narrowly missed out on the all-time record for biggest win in a Women’s Challenge Cup final, which is still held by Thatto Heath Crusaders, the unofficial previous incarnation of Saints.

Back in 2016, Thatto Heath thrashed Leigh Miners Rangers 62-6 in the competition’s final at Odsal, a 56-point winning margin.

The Cherry and Whites have though beaten their own record from last year of the biggest-ever winning margin in a Women’s Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

Last year’s 42-6 victory came by a margin of 36 and held that record before today, with the new record set at a margin of 48 points after this 54-6 success.