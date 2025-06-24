We’re now over halfway into the Super League season and the business end of the campaign is just around the corner.

The table is very much in a rhythm now and it’s clear who’s going to be jostling for what come the end of the season.

With Round 15 done and dusted, here are the big winners and losers from the weekend’s action..

Winners

We’ll start right at the top: Hull KR – and specifically Mikey Lewis, who is pretty much playing himself into a guaranteed starting shirt for England as it stands. His direct rivals aren’t on top of their game, whereas Lewis seems to be getting better and betters as the season goes on.

If the Ashes were tomorrow, Lewis would start for England on form. Alas, it isn’t. So there’s time for it to change. But he’s the form English half-back right now – surely nobody could dispute that.

It was also a good weekend for two Super League academies: Hull FC and St Helens. The Black and Whites have got a serious stream of talent right now, most of it across their backline. Harvey Barron, Davy Litten and Lewis Martin all caught the eye in the win at Salford.

The story was much the same on the other side of the Pennines. Owen Dagnall and Harry Robertson caught the eye in the Saints’ win over Leeds. The two teams themselves may be in mid-table right now, but the future looks bright.

But the big winner this weekend: Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell. It’s safe to say his time at Warrington didn’t go to plan – he would tell you that himself. But Powell has re-established himself as one of the leading coaches in the British game over the last 18 months at Trinity.

Granted, he was expected to sweep the Championship aside with the squad he had assembled last year. But that squad, coupled with a couple of neat additions, are threatening to get right in the race for Old Trafford, too.

Losers

It’s hard to start anywhere other than Warrington Wolves. Coach Sam Burgess is coming under increasing pressure as the weeks go on and while there’s no suggestion of anything imminent, there are certainly murmurings from the terraces. The boos were noticeably audible on Saturday.

The Wolves aren’t playing well, aren’t picking up results and are missing key players. Saturday evening’s home game with Hull FC is huge.

It’s rare to have Wigan Warriors in a section like this lately but that’s where they belong this weekend. It’s worth pointing out – as the always-gracious Matt Peet did – that Wakefield were superb on Friday and deserved their win.

But the champions aren’t clicking right now. The comfort blanket for their fans? Recent history tells us the Warriors have a blip somewhere in their season before returning to form at the one time of the year that really matters.

And lastly.. Catalans Dragons. What a mess. It wouldn’t even be accurate to suggest Joel Tomkins‘ appointment has at least steadied the ship – Catalans look worse since Steve McNamara’s exit.

They still haven’t publicly acknowledged McNamara has gone, performances are somehow getting worse and you can probably already draw a line through their name as possible play-off contenders in 2025.

Their next appointment is a massive one, as there is a sizable rebuild to be had at in the south of France.