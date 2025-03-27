Hull KR head coach Willie Peters isn’t getting carried away with his team’s perfect start to the season, claiming his side are taking it a game at a time.

The Robins have won all five of their opening Super League fixtures to date, including last weekend’s top-of-the-table clash with Leigh Leopards, and are also through to the Challenge Cup quarter-finals after wins over Oldham and York Knights.

As a result of their early-season form, Peters’ side now find themselves three points clear at the top of Super League, which could be extended to five by the end of the weekend, and have also been handed the tag of title favourites.

But, with all the hype surrounding them, the head coach doesn’t want to get too carried away.

‘When we do a review, we’re seeing a difference the week after on the areas we need to improve’

“We haven’t got too far ahead, I know it’s a cliche, but we’re just taking it game by game,” he said.

“The improvement in each game too, what I’ve enjoyed seeing is when we do a review, we’re seeing a difference the week after on the areas we need to improve while maintaining the areas we’re doing well in. If we can keep doing that, we’ll keep getting better.”

The Robins have flirted with an early-season run like this before, too, winning their first two games in both 2023 and 2024, but they’ve now been able to turn two victories into an extended winning run.

“We’ve had a squad that have been together for a long time, there’s a core group like Jez Litten, Elliot Minchella, Mikey Lewis, Dean Hadley, players like that who’ve played together for a few years now and then adding some players on top of that too.

“But, we don’t get too far ahead, that’s probably been the area I’ve enjoyed, seeing the growth of the team and worrying about the next job. So far, we’re getting that right.”

The manner of last Sunday’s 30-0 victory over Leigh has also seen them branded as potential title favourites this season as well, given the Leopards also came into last weekend’s game unbeaten, but again, Peters isn’t daring to dream of silverware just yet.

“In rugby league, you’re always going to have people with opinions, but we can’t control that.

“Respectfully, we don’t listen to it too much because we’ve been in positions like this before.

“We just want to keep getting better and improving and then we’ll see where we are at the back end of the season.”

