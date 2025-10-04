Hull KR boss Willie Peters insists St Helens counterpart Paul Wellens is ‘doing a very good job’, with Saturday evening’s semi-final clash potentially his last game in charge.

Saints pulled off the ultimate smash and grab last weekend away against Leeds Rhinos, with their unforgettable ‘Wide to Wright’ try after the final hooter had sounded at Headingley winning them the play-off eliminator tie.

That victory has teed up a trip to Craven Park on Saturday night for a mouthwatering semi-final clash, with the winners earning a spot in next weekend’s Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford.

The Red V have this week started to announce their recruits for 2026, with try-scoring hero Shane Wright’s loan turned into a permanent and Jacob Host’s impending arrival from NRL outfit South Sydney Rabbitohs also confirmed.

But Wellens’ own future remains unclear, at least officially, with no confirmation of whether he will extend his stint as Saints’ head coach.

Willie Peters weighs in on Paul Wellens contract debate as St Helens hailed

Wellens – who spent his entire playing career with his boyhood club – has been in charge since the beginning of the 2023 campaign, and has come under heavy criticism at points throughout this season from large sections of the club’s fanbase.

His current deal expires at the end of the season, meaning that defeat at Craven Park on Saturday could spell the end of his tenure.

But ahead of their semi-final tie, KR boss Peters had only praise for his opposite number, saying: “It’s not anything to do with me and I don’t make the decision (on his contract), but I respect Wello and I think he’s a good coach.

“You can see that with the way his team plays and performs every week in terms of their effort levels and how hard they compete.

“He’s a legend of the club, and he’s doing a very good job.”

Peters and Wellens assumed their roles as head coach of their two clubs at the same time, with the Australian taking over from Tony Smith and the Englishman succeeding Kristian Woolfe having been one of his assistants during Saints’ four-peat.

Wellens has beaten Peters just once in seven attempts, and that was back in August 2023, with Saints losing each of their last five games against the Robins: including three this year.

Peters added: “We’re going to be playing against a team that are very hungry, and they’re coming here to win.

“Saints have improved as the season’s gone on, and they showed last weekend (at Leeds) that they’re never beaten.

“That’s Saints’ DNA, isn’t it? That’s what they’re about.

“They’re physical and they like to be aggressive in their defence, so whoever wins that middle third battle, I think will go on to win the game.”