Willie Peters has hailed Wakefield Trinity for the impact they’ve made in their first year back in Super League ahead of the pair’s clash at Belle Vue which could see his Hull KR side wrap up the League Leaders’ Shield.

The Robins have been the frontrunners in Super League virtually all season, and with the Challenge Cup already in their back pocket, they moved to within touching distance of a first-ever League Leaders’ Shield triumph last weekend.

After beating rivals Hull FC 18-4 at Craven Park, second-placed Wigan Warriors could only catch Peters’ side on points difference, and even that is highly unlikely with KR boasting a much better record in that column on the ladder.

That scenario remains the same now though, with Wigan having beaten Castleford Tigers at home on Friday night.

If the East Hull natives avoid defeat at Belle Vue on Saturday evening, they will finally mathematically cement top spot and a second major honour of what is proving a silverware-laden campaign.

Willie Peters waxes lyrical over Wakefield ahead of clash with history awaiting Hull KR

Wakefield will pose no easy opposition though, needing to win themselves to ensure that finishing in sixth spot remains in their hands heading into Round 27.

If Trinity are beaten on home soil, it will leave the door open for Hull FC to potentially leapfrog them into the play-off positions prior to the final ‘regular’ round of the campaign next weekend.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday afternoon, KR head coach Peters said: “Wakefield like playing with the footy, they’ve got really good shape and they ask a lot of questions.

“They probably ask more questions than any other team, so they can hurt you if you give them possession in the right parts of the field.

“They’ve got everything to play for, but so do we. It’s a great ground to play at, and there’s a lot of positive things happening on and off the field at Wakefield.

“It’s credit to everyone involved, Matt (Ellis) the owner and Powelly (Daryl Powell, head coach) who has done a great job.

“It’s a good opportunity to play against a very good team and if you go back to my press conferences from earlier in the year, it was always around how good a team Wakefield are. We’re aware of what’s in front of us this week.”

KR have already beaten Wakefield twice this term, edging a 14-12 win at Belle Vue in Round 2 before recording a 34-10 victory at Craven Park back in June.

That home victory was more hard-fought than the result suggests, with the scoreline having only been 12-10 in the Robins’ favour at half-time.

Peters continued: “I’ve sung their praises throughout the season, it only took me two games to have an opinion on them and it’s the same opinion now.

“They’re doing some really great things off the field and certainly playing well on it. They had their fair share of injuries but just kept going and they’ve got everyone back now.

“They’ve got really good depth and a ‘next man up’ mentality. Powelly has done a great job and he’s been rewarded with an extension, rightly so.

“We need to go there, play well and give ourselves every opportunity.”