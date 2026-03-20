Hull KR boss Willie Peters is confident in his squad depth to fill the void left by Rhyse Martin’s injury, with it appearing Tom Whitehead may get the nod to replace him.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Papua New Guinea international Martin had broken his foot during last weekend’s Challenge Cup Fourth Round victory at Huddersfield Giants.

The goal-kicking back-rower is expected to miss around a month of action, starting with this weekend’s trip to Catalans Dragons as Super League resumes.

But head coach Peters is not too worried about how that gap in his side will be filled, with a willing and able replacement seemingly staring him in the face.

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Hull KR coach confident in Rhyse Martin replacement options as surprise star lauded

The Robins boss was asked about who would replace Martin during his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip across the Channel to Perpignan.

He said: “We’ve got options. Dean (Hadley) can go there, and we’ve got Batch (James Batchelor) coming back this week.

“We’ve used Jai Whitbread there in the back-row as well, and of course, Tom (Whitehead).

“I thought Tom put his hand up at the weekend and there were a couple of errors in his game, but he did a reasonable job.

“There’s no doubt he’s going to play a part in our team this year going forward.”

Off-season recruit Whitehead put pen to paper on a three-year deal at Craven Park as he arrived from fellow Super League outfit Warrington Wolves.

He had struggled to cement a spot in Sam Burgess’ Wire side, but impressed almost immediately in a KR shirt and started in the back-row alongside Martin at Huddersfield last week in place of James Batchelor, the man he may line up alongside for the next few weeks.

Peters added: “Tom’s reason for moving on from Warrington was to look for more opportunity (of game time), and he got that at the weekend, and he will do throughout the year for us.

“He got that opportunity because of what he’s done in the pre-season, he’s earned that trust from his team-mates.

“When you do that, it makes our job as coaches harder because you’ve got to pick a team. But it’s also easier if an opportunity arises because you know his team-mates value what he does and they trust him.

“The most important thing for me as a coach is making sure that whoever comes in, those other guys want to play with that player.

“Certainly, I know they want to play with Tom.”