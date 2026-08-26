Hull KR boss Willie Peters has ferociously hit back at those criticising his squad rotation for Thursday night’s clash against Wigan Warriors, with one unnamed individual’s opinion ‘not valued at all’.

Tuesday afternoon saw a shock delivered as head coach Peters named his initial 21-man squad for the trip to The Brick Community Stadium.

With this Rovers’ fourth game in just 14 days, and a wealth of injury problems stacking up, a plethora of youngsters have been drafted in.

As many as six debuts could be handed out, and the rotation of the squad has brought plenty of criticism – both from those in the media and supporters alike.

‘Over the course of the years, how many players from our youth have come through? There’s not a great deal, of late’

The suggestion from some is that Rovers could have rotated their squad more throughout the course of a challenging campaign so far to avoid reaching a situation where so much change at once has been required.

Peters though passionately disputed that point during Wednesday morning’s pre-match press conference, saying: “I’ve come from a club previously that develops players, and one thing I’ve learned is you’ve got to make sure you develop them in the right way.

“I’ve heard some comments this morning from some individuals in particular, and I certainly don’t value comments from people that don’t go to watch the academy, they’re not watching our training, they’re not seeing these players day-to-day and coming back with facts.

“The coaching staff and our pathways coaches communicate to us regularly. Coaches pick teams and there’s a process in place.

“The area we needed to work on, and I said this in the first couple of months I was here, was our youth system.

“Over the course of the years, how many players from our youth have come through? There’s not a great deal, of late.

“It’s been an ongoing issue we need to get right as a club, and the club are aware of it, they’re putting more resources into it.

“Every coach and person that’s been involved with our youth system has done a great job, and is doing a great job, but that’s the reality – that’s the area that needs strengthening.

“There are youth systems at clubs like Wigan, who we’re playing tomorrow, and they’re bringing through regularly.

“Kai Pearce-Paul goes (to the NRL) and you bring a Junior Nsemba through… stuff like that, for example.”

‘There was a comment from one particular person that I don’t value at all, because there’s no substance to what they’re saying at all’

Cobie Wainhouse, Dec Murphy, Frankie Dearlove, Alife Woods, Ryan Westerman and Flynn Holden could all make their first-team debuts for KR on Thursday night.

Harvey Horne meanwhile could make his Super League bow for the club alongside experienced winger Lee Kershaw, with both having made one appearance each previously in the Challenge Cup.

Peters continued: “When I first joined the club, unfortunately, we had players that were never going to be first-team players at KR but they were on five-year contracts.

“There were things in place before my time here, and on the back of that, we had board meetings to talk in-depth about areas we needed to work on. Our youth system needs ongoing development.

“You’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t in this job, I’m fully aware of that. If we played youth early and don’t win games, it comes back on you as a coach.

“Now we’re playing youth because we need to, there’s still going to be negative comments.”

Peters took real issue with comments made by one person in the media this week, in particular, though did not name the individual in question.

The Australian said: “Everyone’s got an opinion, and that’s fine. But the people’s opinion that matters most to me is when there’s substance behind it.

“There was a comment from one particular person this morning that I don’t value at all, because there’s no substance to what they’re saying at all.

“The majority of people that have the facts, I certainly listen to them, and that’s what I’ll continue to do.”

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