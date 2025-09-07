Hull Kingston Rovers boss Willie Peters praised star man Mikey Lewis for not reacting to some roughshod treatment in a fiery 18-4 derby victory over Hull FC.

The Robins beat their bitter rivals to go four points clear of second-placed Wigan Warriors with two games remaining. With a superior points difference over the Warriors, Rovers look all but certain to finish top for the first time since 1985.

Yet Peters was left fuming at some of the challenges of England playmaker Lewis, who appeared to be elbowed in the head by Jack Ashworth late on.

Peters fumed: “We could have really reacted to some of the things that went on. I’m sure they will get looked at, but some of it was just blatant and needed to be spotted by the officials and looked at there and then.”

There were three yellow cards in a fiery affair which saw Rovers outscore their hated rivals by four tries to one.

Asked about the treatment meted out on Lewis, Peters said: “I was annoyed with it, I’m not going to lie. I probably lost my calm and composure more than Mikey did, which is great because I was talking to the players about getting caught up with anything.

“But when it’s like that, what we’re best doing is stopping the game so they can look at it. Whether that’s grabbing the player – not hitting a player – but making the referee that something went on that shouldn’t have gone on.

“I’m all for physical intent but you look at how many rucks there were with Mikey and the attention he was getting. I get that not every ruck is clean – with a facial here and there – but some of the things were blatant and over the top, especially that last one.

“Some of the actions on the field were blatant.”

Lewis has thrived under Peters’ guidance during the past three years and the Robins boss said he was proud of his playmaker for not reacting to provocation.

Peters continued: “I was really proud of him but I tell you what, if he did react then what can I say? There was one incident in there which wasn’t good, but I’m really proud of him for holding his nerve and staying calm.

“I could also understand if he did react in a different way. There were some things in Mikey’s game that he wasn’t calm and composed with – he had some errors here and there.

“But that could have snowballed or made him react in a different way when someone elbows you in the head. Yet he didn’t – he stayed calm and I’m really proud of him for that.”

Lewis became a father earlier this year and Peters said that had contributed to his greater maturity. The Rovers boss said: “For the treatment that he got, it was incredible he stayed so composed.

“We spoke before the game and again at half-time about not getting caught up in it. But the treatment he got as extra and showed he has grown. He’s a father now and had a fair bit happen in his life, which I think has helped him to grow. And it showed today.

“He’s going to get niggle but there’s no way I expect him to learn to live with an elbow to the head.”