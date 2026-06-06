Hull KR boss Willie Peters defended Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue’s ‘character’ after the front-rower’s red card in their defeat at Wakefield Trinity, but accepted the decision.

A week on from their heavy loss in the Challenge Cup final to Wigan Warriors, reigning Super League champions KR made the trip to Belle Vue on Saturday afternoon.

Tightly contested throughout, the Super League clash produced a dramatic defeat for Rovers, with Mason Lino scoring a last-gasp try to clinch a 26-24 victory for the hosts.

But the main talking points from the game come in the shape of a red card apiece which came within two second half minutes.

After former Robins man Matty Storton was controversially dismissed for Wakefield, prop Sue followed him down the tunnel after a swinging arm on Tray Lolesio.

Willie Peters’ 56-word response to Sauaso Sue horror red card ahead of nervous disciplinary wait

Replays do not appear to show the incident involving Sue in a great light, and it would appear now to be a nervous wait for Rovers ahead of Monday’s Match Review Panel (MRP) meeting.

When asked about Sue’s sending off post-match, head coach Peters said: “I need to have a good look at it.

“He swung his arm, and the referee and the video referee saw it and agreed.

“He’s upset in the dressing room.

“He’s a valuable part of what we do, and it’s not in his character to do it deliberately.

“He’s been sent off, and he accepts that.”

Any ban for Sue would begin next week when Rovers host York Knights at Craven Park, with their subsequent fixtures seeing them go up against Leigh Leopards and Leeds Rhinos before going toe-to-toe with rivals Hull FC at Magic Weekend.

Recently, both Hull FC’s Yusuf Aydin and Wigan Warriors’ Sam Walters have received 35 penalty points apiece following dismissals for dangerous throws.