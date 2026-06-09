Hull KR boss Willie Peters has hinted Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue may sign a contract extension at Craven Park for 2027, reiterating that last weekend’s red card at Wakefield Trinity was ‘out of character’.

Sue has been a Rovers player since the start of 2023, joining the club at the same time as head coach Peters.

Last weekend’s narrow defeat at Wakefield saw a red card apiece, and the guilty Robins party was the Auckland-born prop, who was dismissed for a swinging arm on Tray Lolesio.

The 34-year-old was handed just a one-match ban following the incident, falling a penalty point short of the running total required to warrant a two-game ban.

On the back of his sending off, Sue has come under heavy fire, with some calling for this to be his final year at the club as his one-year contract penned ahead of 2026 approaches its end.

But it would appear that may not be the case, with outgoing boss Peters – who will depart for PNG Chiefs at the end of the year – hinting that Sue may well have earned himself a new contract already.

‘Who knows, the big fella might go round again next year and deservedly so… he’s still on top of his game, that’s for sure’

Veteran Sue clocked up 172 NRL appearances between Wests Tigers, Canterbury Bulldogs and Newcastle Knights before making the move to Craven Park.

The forward’s one-match ban will see him miss the Robins’ Super League clash against York Knights this weekend, and speaking in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Peters said: “We accept it (the suspension).

“Obviously, as I said after the game, it was out of character and Jesse got it wrong. We accept the week.

“Jesse is a massive part of what we do, he’s so important to our squad with the way he starts the game and what he does in and around the place.

“I’ve spoken many times about how we appreciate him, and how I appreciate him as coach with what he does for this team.”

A ten-time Samoa international, Sue has now played 93 games across all competitions in KR’s colours, scoring 15 tries.

30 of those appearances came last season as Peters’ side won the treble – lifting the Challenge Cup and Super League Leaders’ Shield before tasting victory in the Grand Final against Wigan Warriors at Old Trafford.

Earlier this year, Sue then started in the World Club Challenge as Rovers beat reigning NRL champions Brisbane Broncos to clinch their fourth major honour in a matter of months.

Hinting at a new deal for the ten-time Samoa international, Australian Peters continued: “He was one of the first people I brought over at the time and initially, we thought it was going to be a two-or-three-year deal.

“Then he extended, and who knows, the big fella might go round again next year… deservedly so.

“He’s still on top of his game, that’s for sure.”