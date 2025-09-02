Willie Peters ‘rejects’ latest NRL advance as Hull KR boss tipped for success down under

Hull KR boss Willie Peters has rejected the chance to interview for the Newcastle Knights head coach role, according to reports down under.

Peters has been one of the leading contenders for the Knights’ job following the rumoured, and now confirmed, departure of current boss Adam O’Brien at the end of the 2025 season.

This isn’t the first NRL job the Hull KR boss has been linked with either, following reports that he was in the mix to become the first head coach of the Perth Bears prior to the appointment of Mal Meninga.

Peters joined Hull KR ahead of the 2023 season, and has overseen the club’s dramatic transformation to serious title contenders. In his tenure as head coach, KR have gone to three finals in three seasons and helped them win their first major honour since 1984 in the form of the Challenge Cup. They could soon add to that tally this weekend as well, with a win securing a maiden League Leaders Shield.

He is also under contract with the Robins until 2028.

‘He knows he’ll be sought after’

Reports first emerged from Australian journalist Buzz Rothfield over the weekend that Peters has rejected the opportunity to interview for the vacant head coach role at the Knights.

His rejection was later discussed by former Great Britain and England star James Graham on the Bye Round Podcast, who tipped Peters to land the right NRL job when the opportunity arises.

“What that (rejecting the interview) says to me is Willie Peters is very happy at Hull KR and doesn’t want to distract from their title aspirations this year, but also that when the right (NRL) job becomes available, he’s confident in his ability to land that job and he knows he’ll be sought after,” said Graham.

“A lot of coaches are in positions where, for one reason or another, they would accept any job, but the ones that are at the top of the tree know they can be patient. As attractive as an NRL head coaching job would be for any aspiring coach, they know that some are potential career-enders. If you take that job and nothing comes from it, or the prospect of any real turnaround is minimal.”

While it now seems unlikely that Peters will head to Newcastle anytime soon, there could be another former Super League boss headed to the McDonald Jones Stadium in the form of Justin Holbrook.

Reports have emerged down under that the Knights have reached out to Holbrook’s current club, the Sydney Roosters, to see if they would be willing to release him early from his contract.

