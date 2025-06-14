Hull KR star Jared Waerea-Hargreaves insists Willie Peters should be given a shot in the NRL at some stage and insists he will be a success: with another former Super League star insisting Peters is ‘ready’ for an opportunity Down Under.

Peters masterminded Rovers to a first trophy in 40 years last weekend with success in the Challenge Cup final against Warrington Wolves.

Perhaps inevitably, that has led to an increase in attention from potential NRL employers back in Australia – which will be no surprise given the credentials and talent Peters clearly has.

And Waerea-Hargreaves admits he believes Peters should be given a chance to coach at the highest level Down Under at some stage after being hugely impressed with the Robins boss during his first six months in Super League.

It was a hell of an achievement for Willie and everyone at the club,” Hargreaves told the Daily Telegraph.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him. Pretty much since we first connected, I noticed his strength was his work ethic and how much he cares about his players. If he ever gets an opportunity in the NRL, which I think he should, he’ll be great.

“I’m talking about his core values and what Willie stands for. He’s a very intelligent man with a great league IQ. He’s obsessed with what he does and loves what he does. He’s worked his arse off and deserves all the recognition he’s now getting.”

Former Catalans half-back Mitchell Pearce worked under Peters when he was an assistant at Newcastle Knights before making the move to Super League.

And he went a step further than Waerea-Hargreaves, stating that ‘the time is right now’ for Peters.

“He’s a man of integrity and his players trust him,” Pearce said. “To lift Hull KR from outside the top six to play in a grand final and win the Challenge Cup is quite an achievement.

“I think he’s smart in all areas of the game. I think the time is right now. He’s ready.”

As mentioned on several occasions though, the notion of a move Down Under right now is highly unlikely, with Peters under contract, his family settled in England and the Robins boss keen to bring further silverware to the club before considering a return to the NRL.

