Hull KR head coach Willie Peters admits Mikey Lewis’ ankle injury ‘doesn’t look good’ after the reigning Man of Steel left the field during their win over Wakefield Trinity.

Lewis scored what proved to be the match-winning try on the hour mark after crashing over despite pressure from several Wakefield defenders.

But he landed awkwardly and his ankle was heavily strapped to try and continue to the end of the match. He was eventually withdrawn with 11 minutes remaining, unable to continue.

Peters’ immediate reaction came on Sky Sports and while he was coy, he did admit: “It doesn’t look too good at the moment but hopefully we’ll wait and see. We’ll just wait and see.”

Lewis looked devastated post-match as he sat on the sidelines with a protective boot on his leg. He had to enter the field with crutches to shake hands with the Wakefield players after the game.

Lewis took a more central role in Rovers’ play after Tyrone May was missing at Wakefield – and Peters admitted the half-back will come to benefit from the performance he produced.

Peters admitted: “It was new to him. He had a couple of kicks that produced seven-tackle sets but he’d do that anyway. He’s going to get a lot of learning from that tonight.

“I think he’s ready for it. He wants to touch the ball and he wants to run. He had a few kicks and last plays he’d want to take back but it’s part of his learning.”

Peters then concluded by saying: “I just hope his ankle is okay.”

READ NEXT

Salford Red Devils restrictions lifted as club provide significant update on squad selection

Major Hull KR injury blow confirmed as squads for Wakefield Trinity clash locked in

Super League Golden Point table: Leeds top, Leigh Leopards unbeaten as huge clubs struggle