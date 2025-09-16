Willie Peters provides Joe Burgess injury latest as Hull KR receive double boost

Hull KR are set to be boosted by the return of Sauaso Sue and Kelepi Tanginoa this weekend, but will still be without winger Joe Burgess for the clash against Warrington Wolves.

Sue and Tanginoa have both been named in the initial 21-man squad for the game at Craven Park, with Sue returning from a knee injury picked up in their defeat to Leeds Rhinos last month, while Tanginoa has recovered after pulling out of the warm-up ahead of their 28-12 defeat to Wakefield Trinity last weekend with a hamstring issue.

‘We know how important he is’

The front-rower’s injury was the biggest concern, with Peters initially fearing the worst after coming off just five minutes into the defeat at Headingley back in August, but the head coach has confirmed he is back up and running again ahead of their final home game of the season.

“He’s doing well, said Peters. “He’ll play this week. He got through everything, so we’re looking forward to seeing him back this Thursday.

“We know how important he is; he’s had a great year. He’s been one of our most consistent players all season, but he’s a real professional, and that’s why he’s still playing and getting better and better in his 30s. He’s been rewarded with that throughout the year, and we’re lucky it wasn’t a serious injury and that he’s got through that.”

Of Tanginoa, the KR boss added: “He’ll be available for selection.”

While having the two key forwards back in the mix is welcome news, given the Robins will lift the League Leaders Shield with a win over Wire this Thursday night, they will again be forced to be without winger Burgess, who has spent an extended spell on the sidelines due to a calf problem picked up in training; however, he should be fit again come the play-offs.

“He’s got a slight strain,” Peters said of the England international. “It’s very minor, so he’ll miss this week and be ok for the play-offs.

“Initially, it didn’t show up on the scan, but he did his return to play stuff and is was getting a bit sore. We then sent him for another scan, and it’s very minor. There’s no point taking any risks at the moment.”

