Willie Peters says the uniqueness of the PNG Chiefs job is what attracted him to the role, with similarities highlighted between the communities of East Hull and his future home.

After four seasons at the helm of Hull KR which have brought plenty of success, including the Robins’ first-ever Super League title amid last year’s treble, Peters will depart Craven Park come the end of the season.

Papua New Guinea will be his and his family’s destination as he becomes the Chiefs’ first-ever head coach.

The new NRL franchise has plenty of boxes to be ticked yet as it prepares for its 2028 entry into the NRL, but that itself is what excites Peters.

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‘This is a unique job, it’s not the norm… you’re starting a new culture, starting afresh and building a new roster’

2027 will be spent in PNG gearing up for the following season’s entry into the first-grade competition Down Under.

Speaking to the media for the first time since his appointment was announced by the Chiefs, Peters was asked about what attracted him to the job, and said: “It’s an opportunity that’s so different to any other role.

“What appealed to me is that you’re representing a country, you’re representing the people of PNG.

“At the moment, my focus is here and we represent the people of East Hull. I’ve seen how they get behind their rugby league team, so to go and do that for a country that is absolutely rugby league mad is definitely what appealed to me.

“We’ll all be living together, and that’s why this is a unique job, it’s not the norm.

“As a coach, I like to bring people together and help drive culture. With this job, you’re starting a new culture, starting afresh and building a new roster.

“It’s really important to get the right people in, creating that family environment.”

‘The main attraction is the impact you can have on a country… you look over at PNG, they’re absolutely fanatical about rugby league’

Peters had spent time in the UK as a player – representing Gateshead Thunder, Wigan Warriors and Widnes Vikings – before returning to take charge of KR ahead of the 2023 campaign.

But he has been humbled by the experience given to him and his family in East Hull, along with the backing of the community for their club.

He hopes for a repeat of that in PNG, and continued: “The main attraction is the impact you can have on a country.

“The impact we have here (in East Hull) on a community is absolutely huge, it’s something I’m proud of and it was built long before I started.

“To have an opportunity to start that from scratch with the Chiefs is something that attracted me.

“My two loves are my family and rugby league, and you look over at PNG, they’re absolutely fanatical about rugby league.

“We love our rugby league here in Hull, and from what I’m led to believe, it (the love of the game) is massive, on steroids over there.”