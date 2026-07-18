Hull KR boss Willie Peters said he had not seen the alleged headbutt from Mikey Lewis during their defeat at Warrington Wolves, but admitted his star man is an ’emotional player’.

Reigning Super League champions KR were beaten 34-12 at Warrington on Saturday afternoon, paying the price for a first half which fell well below expected standards.

Half-back Lewis saw yellow and was sin-binned late on for a late hit on young counterpart Ewan Irwin.

That alone may be enough to see the playmaker banned ahead of next Thursday night’s derby away against Hull FC due to his running penalty points total over the last 12 months.

But perhaps more concerning is the allegation of a headbutt which would appear to have arisen from an incident in the first half.

Willie Peters’ admission over Mikey Lewis as costly ban looms for Hull KR’s star man

If Lewis is banned, it will follow on from star centre Peta Hiku missing the clash with Warrington through suspension after a late hit of his own last week as Rovers were beaten on home soil by Wakefield Trinity.

Speaking post-match at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, head coach Peters was asked about the headbutt incident and said: “I need to see it, I didn’t see the replay.

“I need to have a look, so I don’t want to comment too much.

“Mikey is a player who is emotional. In times like this, you need to have a level head and you need to make sure that you’re not overstepping the mark. I honestly haven’t seen it.

“I’ll have a look at it, but we need to make sure that as a team we remain level headed.”

After being thumped by fellow play-off hopefuls Wire, the Robins could end the day as low as seventh on the Super League ladder, if Leigh Leopards are able beat Hull FC at the MKM Stadium.

Peters’ side have a game in hand to come at home against Warrington next month, owing to their involvement in the World Club Challenge against Brisbane Broncos back in February.

But the Australian’s side would appear to be in a state of disarray, as he added: “The reason why things snowball and you have what Peta Hiku did last week, things snowball and frustration comes out.

“Don’t let what happens dictate your mindset.”