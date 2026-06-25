Hull KR head coach Willie Peters has thrown praise aplenty the way of Leeds counterpart Brad Arthur ahead of their big clash, and believes the Rhinos have ‘got their DNA back’.

Sat third prior to Round 16, reigning Super League champions KR go in search of a win at Headingley on Friday night which would take them to within two competition points of current table-toppers Leeds.

Owing to their involvement in the World Club Challenge back in February, the Robins have a game in hand on the Rhinos, which will come in August against Warrington Wolves.

But Rovers know a victory against Leeds will not come easily having lost each of the pair’s last three meetings, including two of the three head-to-heads in 2025, despite that ending up a treble-winning campaign.

‘There’s no doubt they’ve improved a hell of a lot under Brad in terms of their style. They’ve got their DNA back’

The Rhinos are eight-time Super League champions, but have been involved in just one Grand Final since their last triumph in 2015, also coming as part of a treble-winning season.

Their progress under Australian Arthur has been clear for all to see, but last season ended in heartbreak as they lost a play-off eliminator tie at home to St Helens in dramatic fashion with the now infamous ‘Wide to Wright’ try.

Had it not been for that moment, Arthur would have taken his side to Craven Park and faced KR in the semi-finals.

Speaking earlier this week, Robins head coach Peters had plenty of praise for this weekend’s opponents, saying: “There’s no doubt they’ve improved a hell of a lot under Brad in terms of their style.

“They’ve got their DNA back, Leeds.

“That’s what Leeds have been about, they understand who they are and what they’re about as a team.

“Full credit to Brad for what he’s done and is doing with that club and the team.

“We’ve had some close games. We were in control here (against Leeds at Craven Park last July) and had a change of momentum when Mikey (Lewis) went off, but then last time we played them (in Las Vegas) was obviously not acceptable at all.

“We’ve gone through that and spoken about it. Every game’s different and we’re looking forward to Friday.”

‘I’ll get a good idea of how embarrassed we were by their actions on Friday night’

Rovers’ three-match losing run against Leeds began on home soil last July and continued at Headingley last August.

But it was in Las Vegas in February where the third defeat brought a 58-6 scoreline which left all connected to KR red-faced.

Peters himself admitted after last weekend’s win over Leigh Leopards that the Vegas debacle had already been mentioned in-house ahead of Friday night’s trip to Leeds, and now, the only thing that matters is a response.

He said: “It’s not so much talking around what we did in Vegas now, I like to see action.

“I’ll get a good idea of how embarrassed we were (by what happened in Vegas) by their actions on Friday night.

“That’s the best way to put it. I can sit here and talk as much as I want, I’m not out there playing.

“The players are the ones that dictate the result, they’re the ones who go out there, they work extremely hard for each other and we’ve had a lot of success over the last few years.

“But that was a day to forget and the only way to get over things like that is through actions.”