Outgoing Hull KR head coach Willie Peters believes there will be a long list of applicants for the role, with praise heaped on the club.

Earlier this week, it was officially confirmed that Peters would depart Craven Park at the end of the season to take charge of new NRL franchise PNG Chiefs.

The Australian has been at Rovers’ helm since the beginning of the 2023 campaign, and is the club’s most successful coach ever.

Leading them to the Challenge Cup final in 2023 and Super League Grand Final in 2024, last season saw the Robins break their long trophy drought in style – clinching the treble alongside going on to win the World Club Challenge in February.

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‘It’s a job that’s going to be in demand – there’s going to be a lot of candidates putting their hand up to coach Hull KR, and rightly so’

While Peters’ next destination has been confirmed, no news has come yet of who might replace him in the hotseat at Craven Park.

For the time being, the 47-year-old is preparing for Good Friday’s derby against cross-city rivals Hull FC. But in his pre-match press conference ahead of that clash, Peters was asked about potential replacements.

And he delivered an open response, saying: “I’ve got a really close relationship with Paul Lakin, so we’ve had conversations and he’s let me know what sort of coach he’s looking for.

“If he asks questions and wants my input, I’ll certainly give that because I want this club to do well for the next 20, 30, 40 plus years.

“There’s great people involved in this club, and there are great foundations in place now for future success.”

While Peters has overseen a remarkable transformation of Rovers on the field, he’s been helped by the club’s growth off it.

With plenty of praise for those around him who have helped breed success, he continued: “Whoever does come in is coming into a team and a club that is well established, that they’ll be able to thrive in and naturally put their spin on things.

“It’s a job that’s going to be in demand – there’s going to be a lot of candidates putting their hand up to coach Hull KR next year, and rightly so.

“It’s a job that I love, and will continue to love doing until my last day. At the moment, I’m head coach and I’m proud to be head coach.”