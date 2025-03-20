Willie Peters offers injury update on key duo ahead of Leigh Leopards clash

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters has confirmed duo Dean Hadley and Joe Burgess will return to action this weekend for their top-of-the-table clash with Leigh Leopards.

The pair both picked up knocks in their Super League victory over St Helens, with Hadley failing an HIA and Burgess picking up a hip issue and later missed the Challenge Cup win over Oldham.

Key duo return for Hull KR

Both men have quickly become mainstays in Peter’s match-day squad since the start of last season, and they will both likely slot straight back in this weekend against the Leopards, with Peters offering a positive update on the pair.

Commenting on Burgess, Peters said: “Joe’s fine”

“Dean’s all good,” he added on Hadley.

Prior to his head knock, Hadley had featured in all five of KR’s games, coming off the bench in four and starting once. Burgess had also featured in all five games, starting on the wing in all of them, and has also scored three tries.

Peters also confirmed they don’t have any other major injury issues to contend with in the build-up to this top-of-the-table game.

“At this time of the year, players are going to have bits and pieces, but overall we’re relatively fine.”

Peters assesses KR’s start to the season

KR and Leigh remain the only two unbeaten sides in the top flight heading into the game, with the Robins beating Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity, Salford Red Devils and St Helens and Leigh downing Wigan Warriors, Huddersfield Giants, Catalans Dragons and later drawing against Hull FC.

“It’s the start of the season, it’s early days and there’s always room to improve, but I’ve been happy with the last few weeks,” Peters said on his side’s start to the season. “The St Helens game was one where we stepped things up a bit, that was the game I was most pleased with, but we’ve got to back it up this week against a good Leigh side.”

He added: “It’s been good. “We’re well into the season now. We’re enjoying it.”

