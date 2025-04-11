Hull KR coach Willie Peters admits Michael McIlorum’s injury prognosis does not look good: with fears he tore his bicep during Friday’s defeat to Wigan.

The Robins’ unbeaten start to the new league season came to an end as the Warriors scored three tries in the final 12 minutes to run out 28-12 winners, and end Rovers’ perfect start to 2025.

McIlorum left the field in the opening half-hour of that game and didn’t return, sparking fears of a troublesome injury.

And Peters confirmed those fears post-match, admitting that McIlorum may have suffered an injury that could sideline him for a prolonged period.

When asked about McIlorum’s injury, he said: “Knowing Micky it’s not going to be great because he doesn’t come off unless he’s injured.

“We think it’s torn, but we’ll wait and see. He’ll have a scan. He’s been outstanding for us, he’s a leader of the team, and if he comes off you know he’s injured.”

Rovers led for large periods on Friday evening before just falling short again versus the reigning Super League champions.

Peters admitted he was hurt by the outcome, but stressed he was proud of his players for how they performed against the all-conquering Warriors.

He said: “It does hurt but I’m proud of the players. We were in control for long periods. It’s just the try before they scored, we made an error and if we get through that, do we stick it out for longer? Possibly. But it’s fine margins against them. We’re not far off.”

However, Rovers will be hopeful of having half-back Mikey Lewis back in the 17 for next weekend’s derby against Hull FC.

He revealed on Friday evening that he was confident of overcoming a groin problem to feature in the first league derby of 2025.

