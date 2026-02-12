Hull KR coach Willie Peters insists Mikey Lewis ‘needs to learn’ from his decisive sin-binning during the reigning champions’ defeat to York Knights on Thursday evening.

The Robins were leading 18-6 and looked on course for a victory on the opening night of the season before Lewis was sin-binned for a trip on Knights half-back Liam Harris.

In that time, York halved the deficit when Sam Wood scored his second try of the evening to shift the momentum their way. Minutes later, Scott Galeano levelled the scores shortly after Lewis returned before Ata Hingano kicked a stunning late drop goal to mark victory for York in their Super League debut.

And Peters pulled no punches about his feelings towards Lewis after his moment of madness.

He said: “It was there to see, there’s not a great deal to say. He needs to learn from what he did and he needs to action it. It was a key moment in the game, and he knows in his own mind that he might not see some action off the back of it.

“I am disappointed because Mikey’s come a long way in that area. Whatever you call it, a brain explosion or what, he’s the only one that can tell you what happened at the time.

“The boys controlled the game and then we lost control on the back of it. We didn’t handle it well as a team, which we need to look at as well.”

When asked if there were any fears over whether Lewis could miss next week’s World Club Challenge and face further punishment, Peters played it down.

He said: “I don’t know what you get for trips. It’s off the back of that, it is what it is. You get what you deserve, so whatever you get, you get.”

It doesn’t matter what I make of it. I thought a sin-binning was the right call, I don’t think anything more was needed.