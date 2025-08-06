Willie Peters makes telling admission on Super League expansion as concerns aired

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters is not fully on board with the idea of a 14-team Super League, believing the competition could lose its competitive edge; however, he remains hopeful that it could grow the game.

Last Monday, it was decided that from 2026 Super League would once again become a 14-team competition with the idea to both grow the game and eliminate loop fixtures.

Of the 12 current Super League sides, nine voted in favour of expansion, Wigan Warriors abstained from voting and Hull FC and Hull KR voted against it.

Under the current proposal, the first 12 sides will be decided via the IMG grading system; however, teams 13 and 14 will be decided by an independent panel.

‘How far ahead have we planned?’

The response from coaches and fans alike has so far been mixed to say the least, and now Peters has joined that list too.

“Look, these are all decisions made higher than me, but my initial thoughts are how much thought and planning went into it?” Peters told members of the media. “How far ahead have we planned, or was it just a spur-of-the-moment thing?

“One thing I say regularly, and I’m not sure if I’ll be able to say it next year, is that this competition is exciting because anyone can beat anyone on their day. Aside from the Salford situation, every team can beat everyone. We nearly got beaten by Castleford in round one, and they beat Warrington and nearly beat Wigan as well. Anyone can beat anyone.

“My question would be where are the players going to come from, and how strong those other teams are going to be. They’re the questions that need answering.

“If we have 14 elite teams, then great, because we need to grow the game. I know there are financial reasons I’m not privvy to, but from the point of having an elite competition, I’m not 100% sure that’s the best way to do it.

“I’m not sure how we’re going to get all those players. They’re increasing teams in the NRL, and they’re looking over here for players, so if they do take players, where are we getting those other players from?

“The positives of the new 10 quota spots, and I wasn’t on board initially, though, as I think it’s important for the English game that players here get an opportunity, but it does opens up the market, so you’re not paying overs and there’s a bigger pool.

“There are pros and cons, like anything, and at the end of the day it’s above me, but if it’s 14 teams and it works, then happy days.”

