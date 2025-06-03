Willie Peters insists he and Hull KR always knew George Williams would line up against the Robins at Wembley on Saturday, admitting his side have not been sucked into the ‘theatre’ surrounding his possible availability.

Williams was long considered a doubt for this weekend’s Challenge Cup final between KR and Warrington, before the England captain declared himself fit on Monday at the pre-game media event.

However, Peters laughed off any suggestion that Williams was ever going to be in danger of missing the game.

“He was always going to play,” Peters told the media. “Once we knew we were playing Warrington, we always thought George would play. It’s never been: ‘Is he going to play? Is he not going to play?’

“It’s been easy in terms of us preparing for George. Stopping George and what Warrington have got is obviously different – but he was always going to play in our eyes.

“I know there’s been talk and theatre around injuries and whether those players are going to play but we’re expecting the best version of Warrington.

“When you’ve got George Williams, (Matt) Dufty and (Marc) Sneyd controlling things, they’re three very key players to have in your spine and are all guaranteed to play this week.

“But we’ve got some handy players that they’ve got to stop.”

Peters also insisted that Hull KR do not have any special plan to increase Williams’ defensive workload and potentially test the strength of the ankle which underwent surgery less than eight weeks ago.

“With halves, you’re always going to get traffic thrown at you. Sneyd who is on the other side has had issues with his eye – and they’ll be throwing traffic at our halves as well.

“It’s not just because George hasn’t played; when you’re a half you’re going to get traffic.”

TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Hull KR captain makes transfer admission as Wembley week gets underway

👉🏻 Sam Burgess makes Warrington Wolves contract admission after NRL links

👉🏻 Super League’s top assisters in 2025: Leigh Leopards star leads the way

👉🏻 Penrith Panthers break silence on Nathan Cleary rugby union rumours